Police detail man's threat behind panic at DC LGBTQ parade
WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say a man threatened another person with a BB gun during an LGBTQ pride parade in the nation's capital, setting off a panic that sent hundreds of people running in fear.
Aftabjit Singh was arrested after Saturday evening's incident in Dupont Circle, about a mile from the White House. The 38-year-old faces weapons possession and disorderly conduct charges.
A police report says Singh pulled the gun on a man who was "hitting his significant other." Police say that as he was led away by officers, Singh threatened to return and shoot the other man.
They say the BB gun was found in Singh's bag.
Hundreds of people ran for cover after mistakenly believing gunshots were fired. Seven people were taken to hospitals after being injured in the chaos.
More National News Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Brush fire sets off evacuation at California amusement park
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) - A fast-moving brush fire erupted near a huge amusement and water park in Southern California on Sunday, sending hundreds of visitors to the exit to escape clouds of smoke and ash before fire officials asked them to stay put while they worked to contain the blaze.
Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor announced the evacuation shortly after noon, citing concern for the safety of park visitors and employees. About a half-hour later, the park said on its Twitter account that fire officials asked guests to shelter in place due to nearby road closures.
Park visitors were asked to move to the back of the 260-acre property, away from firefighting activity near the entrance, said Rachel Gallat, who was visiting a friend who works at the park.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Bart Starr remembered at memorial in his native Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Former NFL quarterbacking great Bart Starr was remembered Sunday at a public memorial event in his native Alabama.
An event celebrating Starr's legacy as a star of professional and college football was held Sunday afternoon at Samford University in suburban Birmingham.
Starr's family also planned a private funeral.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jimmy Carter, after hip surgery, back teaching Sunday school
ATLANTA (AP) - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter talked about his recent health setback and his conversation with President Donald Trump, as he returned to teaching Sunday school in Georgia for the first time since breaking his hip.
Carter told people gathered at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains that he and his wife, Rosalynn, have nursing care at home and are doing fine. He thanked those present for their prayers and good wishes.
The 94-year-old Carter broke his hip last month at his home when he fell while leaving to go turkey hunting. He subsequently had hip replacement surgery.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Don't Miss
-
- Tropical disturbance evolving in the Gulf of Mexico
- Austin Police find 169 pounds of meth in north Austin apartment
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face