Police: ‘Critical incident’ at Molson Coors in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a “critical incident” on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus amid reports of a possible shooting.

Sources told FOX6 in Milwaukee that “6-7 people are down, including the shooter..”

Molson Coors spokesman Martin Maloney said there was an “active situation” but didn’t have any further details. There was a heavy police presence in the area, along with fire trucks and ambulances.

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.”

James Boyles told he Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his wife, Lasonya Ragdales, works at Molson Coors in the claims department. She was texting from inside the building and told her husband that there was active shooter and she was locked in a room with a bunch of co-workers, the Journal Sentinel reported.