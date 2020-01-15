Police: 86-year-old man robs SC bank; caught shortly after

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — An 86-year-old South Carolina man robbed a bank at gunpoint, fired his weapon inside the building and shot into an occupied car as he fled in his truck, police said. He was caught about a mile away.

Gilbert Ware, dressed in a ski mask and white gloves, entered a Bank of America branch about 9:30 a.m. Monday in the city of Greenville, n ews outlets quoted police as saying.

Ware instructed a bank teller to put money inside of a bag, and at some point fired a shot from his gun, police said. He then left the bank and fled in a truck, firing a single shot into the driver’s window of an occupied car as he drove past. No one was injured.

He was stopped about a mile away from the bank and arrested. Police did not say how much money was taken.

Ware, of Greenville, was charged with bank robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, attempted murder and discharging a firearm. He was being held on $40,000 bond. It was unknown if he had an attorney.

