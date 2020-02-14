Photo of little boy’s precious reaction to ad goes viral, raises awareness for his rare disorder

Oliver Garza-Pena was at a Target in Peoria, Ariz., and he saw a display ad of a boy in a wheelchair, just like him, and his reaction has done viral. (Photo courtesy of Ollie’s World on Facebook)

PEORIA, Ariz. (CNN/KXAN) — A viral photo of a little boy’s reaction to a Target advertisement is another example that representation matters, a CNN report illustrates.

Oliver Garza-Pena was in the store with his mother, Demi Garza-Pena, and it was just like any other trip to the store. That is, until the almost 2-year-old looked up and saw someone who looked like him.

Oliver has caudal regression syndrome, a rare disorder that didn’t allow his spinal cord to connect to the lower half of his body. He uses a wheelchair to get around, and once he saw the display with another boy in a wheelchair, he couldn’t take his eyes off it. The boy was just like him, and the reaction was precious.

Oliver has a Facebook page dedicated to him, and raising awareness of his condition, called “Ollie’s World,” and the photo shared to the page says it all.

“He just stared at it in awe! He recognized another boy like him, smiling and laughing on a display at Target,” Garza-Pena said in the post.

Caudal regression syndrome is estimated to occur in 1 to 2.5 per 100,000 newborns, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.