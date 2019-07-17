Pentagon says 2,100 more troops going to US-Mexico border

In this April 10, 2018, file frame from video, a National Guard troop watches over Rio Grande River on the border in Roma, Texas. (AP Photo/John Mone, File)

Troops to assist CBP at the temporary adult migrant holding facilities in Donna and Tornillo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says an additional 2,100 troops will be sent to the U.S.-Mexico border to help with security.

Acting Defense Secretary Richard Spencer listens during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Among them are 1,100 active-duty troops who will perform a variety of missions, including aerial surveillance and logistical and administrative support. The Pentagon says the new acting defense secretary, Richard V. Spencer, approved the deployment.

Also deploying are 1,000 members of the Texas National Guard. They will be under state control. Most will assist Customs and Border Protection at the temporary adult migrant holding facilities at Donna and Tornillo in Texas.

The new deployments are in addition to the approximately 2,500 active-duty and 2,000 National Guard troops already deployed to the border.