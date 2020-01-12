Pennsylvania woman’s womb transplant offers infertility hope

(NBC News) — A Pennsylvania woman has become the second woman in the United States to deliver a baby from a womb transplanted from a deceased donor.

Doctors from Penn Medicine made the announcement Thursday.

33-year-old Jennifer Gobrecht was born without a uterus and underwent a uterine transplant in 2018.

She gave birth to little Benjamin via C-section in November of last year at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia.

Nearly a dozen women have given birth after womb transplants in the U.S., but most received a uterus from living donors.

