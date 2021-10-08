Pay attention to ‘math error’ notices from IRS — you could owe money

AUSTIN (KXAN/CNBC) — You could owe the IRS money due to a “math error” triggered by stimulus payments, CNBC reports.

According to the news outlet, the government agency sent approximately 9 million “math error” notices from Jan. 1 through July 15. About 7.4 million were related to stimulus payments.

Math error notices usually show a change to someone’s account, such as a balance due, or a smaller or larger refund, CNBC says. But it could be difficult correcting errors or getting a hold of the IRS.

The IRS got more phone calls this filing season than in any past filing season, according to a review from Taxpayer Advocate Service. CNBC reports of the more than 167 calls the IRS fielded during the 2021 season, only about 7% of taxpayers reached an agent.

As of Oct. 2, the IRS says 6.8 million individual returns remain unprocessed. That includes 2020 tax year filings with errors.

KXAN has reached out to the IRS to see how many Texans may have received a “math error” notice and how many could owe money.