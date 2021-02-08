Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg creating his own pillow company to rival conservative MyPillow

FILE – In this March 24, 2018, file photo, David Hogg, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., raises his fist after speaking during the March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in Washington. March For Our Lives and the Giffords group, two prominent gun safety organizations, say they’ll host a forum for Democratic presidential candidates in Las Vegas on Oct. 2, 2019, the day after the second anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The organizations told The Associated Press that the forum focused on gun violence will be the first of its kind for presidential hopefuls and will be open to all candidates who meet the Democratic National Committee’s polling and fundraising thresholds for the September debate. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(KXAN) — Conservative Republican and fervent supporter of former President Donald Trump, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, may soon find competition in his space from an unlikely entrepreneur.

In what originally began as a joke, David Hogg, survivor of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, has announced the creation of an actual company to rival Lindell’s.

A frequent target of right-wing criticism and mockery for his advocacy against gun violence, Hogg now says, in a stream of tweets on Monday, that he will move to pursue business.

He’ll reportedly partner with William LeGate, who currently serves as CEO of PredIQt, a marketing platform — a position that LeGate said Monday that he’s stepped down from to take on his role at the pillow company.

Hogg and LeGate say their company will be U.S. based, 100% unionized, and made from American-sourced sustainable materials. Hogg also explained the pillows would not “tell you that Donald Trump is God or come with unsolicited Bible quotes.”

“What started out as a joke, quite literally, turned into an overnight, international sensation,” LeGate tweeted Monday. “If you told me a week ago I’d be stepping down, I’d call you crazy,” LeGate continued.

I refuse to let my trauma and gun violence stop me from doing what I want even if it's not directly connected.



I am not peoples trauma porn, I'm a young man and human being that wants to help people by doing what I'm passionate about and that joy is a form of resistance. https://t.co/JrHPG4aNtV — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 8, 2021

Hogg reported Monday that LeGate has already been in touch with at least 30 manufacturers. The name of the company, according to the business partners, will be announced Tuesday.

Hogg addressed possible criticism of his business venture, tweeting: “There is nothing wrong with wanting to be more than just an activist. I am going to continue talking about gun violence of course and remain with @AMarch4OurLives but I’m more than what was the worst day of my life.”

He continued to say he is not “people’s trauma porn” and that he won’t let his experience and expectations of him stop him from doing what he wants.

“I’m a young man and human being that wants to help people by doing what I’m passionate about and that joy is a form of resistance,” he added.