Parents demand answers after 12-year-old takes Uber to suicide
(WESH) — An Florida family is demanding answers from Uber after they say their 12-year-old daughter hailed a ride in the middle of the night and then took her own life.
- If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or suicidal crisis, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide support, information and local resources at 800-273-8255. There is also a free text-message service that offers 24/7 support for those in crisis and can be reached by texting 741-741. If it's an emergency, please dial 911.
The family of Benita "BB" Diamond said Thursday that their daughter would still be alive if the driver had followed Uber's policy on transporting minors.
Diamond used her mom's phone to download the Uber app in the middle of the night on January 10.
She then rode twenty miles from her family's neighborhood near Lake Nona to downtown Orlando, where she took her own life in a parking garage.
Her parents said she was never allowed to use ride-share apps before.
For further information and resources, visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website here.
California utility proactively cuts power because of weather
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Pacific Gas & Electric implemented a controversial practice of cutting power to selected portions of Northern California on Saturday to guard against wildfires as the weather turned very windy, dry and hot.
Electricity was turned off around 6 a.m. to 1,600 customers in parts Napa, Solano and Yolo counties. Just as that shutdown was called off, the utility warned 27,000 customers in Butte, Yuba, Nevada, El Dorado and Placer counties that their power would be cut from 9 p.m. through Sunday morning.
The end of the earlier shutdown was announced around 4 p.m., and the utility said power would be restored in those areas as soon as crews finished checking lines for any weather-related damage.Read the Full Article
Sex abuse crisis tops agenda as Southern Baptists convene
The Southern Baptist Convention gathers for its annual national meeting Tuesday with one sobering topic - sex abuse by clergy and staff - overshadowing all others.
Inside the meeting hall in Birmingham, Alabama, delegates representing the nation's largest Protestant denomination will likely vote on establishing criteria for expelling churches that mishandle or cover up abuse allegations. They also may vote to establish a new committee which would review how member churches handle claims of abuse.
Outside the convention center, abuse survivors and other activists plan a protest rally Tuesday evening, demanding that the SBC move faster to require sex-abuse training for all pastors, staff and volunteers, and to create a database of credibly accused abusers that could be shared among its more than 47,000 churches. They will also be urging the church, which espouses all-male leadership, to be more respectful of women's roles - a volatile topic that's sparked online debate over whether women should preach to men.Read the Full Article
Woman sues TSA over strip search at Oklahoma airport
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman has sued the Transportation Security Administration after she says they made her strip down in Oklahoma before a flight back to Nevada, KTNV reports.
Rhonda Mengert says in her lawsuit she was traveling through Tulsa International Airport on Mother's Day when an implant in her hip set off the metal detector, The TV station reported.
Mengert said she agreed to be pat down by a TSA agent. During the search, the agent found a "common feminine hygiene product" that she was wearing underneath her clothes.Read the Full Article
