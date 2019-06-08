Parents demand answers after 12-year-old takes Uber to suicide

(WESH) — An Florida family is demanding answers from Uber after they say their 12-year-old daughter hailed a ride in the middle of the night and then took her own life.

If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or suicidal crisis, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide support, information and local resources at 800-273-8255. There is also a free text-message service that offers 24/7 support for those in crisis and can be reached by texting 741-741. If it’s an emergency, please dial 911.

The family of Benita “BB” Diamond said Thursday that their daughter would still be alive if the driver had followed Uber’s policy on transporting minors.

Diamond used her mom’s phone to download the Uber app in the middle of the night on January 10.

She then rode twenty miles from her family’s neighborhood near Lake Nona to downtown Orlando, where she took her own life in a parking garage.

Her parents said she was never allowed to use ride-share apps before.

