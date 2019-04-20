National News

Paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren dies at 92

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 / 07:41 PM CDT / Updated: Apr 19, 2019 / 07:41 PM CDT

MONROE, Conn. (AP) — World-wide paranormal investigator and author Lorraine Warren, whose decades of ghost-hunting cases with her late husband inspired such frightening films as "The Conjuring" series and "The Amityville Horror," died. She was 92.

Warren's son-in-law Tony Spera and grandson Chris McKinnell posted Friday on Facebook that Warren died in her sleep Thursday night at her Connecticut home. Phone messages and emails were left with several of Warren's family members. Warren's attorney, Gary Barkin, confirmed his client's death via email to The Associated Press.

"She was a remarkable, loving, compassionate and giving soul," Spera wrote.

The Warrens founded the New England Society for Psychic Research in Monroe, Connecticut, in 1952 to investigate suspected hauntings. The group also posted of her passing on Facebook.

During their 61 years of marriage, Lorraine and Ed Warren investigated more than 10,000 cases in the U.S. and abroad, often writing about their experiences. Their unusual profession has been credited with sparking popular interest in the paranormal, as well as the television shows and films now dedicated to the subject.

"When nobody was really even talking about ghosts, they were just two people from Bridgeport, Connecticut, who came together and fell in love and Ed happened to have had a lot of paranormal instances when he was growing up and Lorraine was always the sensitive clairvoyant," said Larry Dwyer, a staff writer at the Horror News Network, a website that covers the horror film industry. He said the couple realized they could use their "gifts" and Catholic faith to help people who believed they were being tormented by ghosts or demons.

Ed Warren died in 2006 and Spera now oversees the New England Society for Psychic Research. The organization's website said Lorraine Warren had "decided to retire from active investigations regarding the areas of haunted homes and demonic infestations/possessions" but was still a consultant to the organization at the time of her death.

The Warrens' work did receive criticism from doubters over the years. The New England Skeptical Society in 1997 said the Warrens' "copious anecdotal evidence" of reports of hauntings vastly outnumbered their "low-grade physical evidence."

Warren told The AP in a 2013 interview that she understood it was very difficult for people to accept she could see ghosts if they had never seen one themselves.

"I hope you never will," she said. "I really don't."

The 2013 film "The Conjuring" is based on the couple's investigation into alleged events at a Rhode Island farmhouse in the 1970s. Lorraine Warren visited the set during the filming. She also spent time at her Connecticut home with actress Vera Farmiga, who portrays Warren in the movie and its sequels. Farmiga expressed her condolences on Twitter Friday, saying she was "blessed to have known" Warren and "honored to portray her."

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More National News Stories

Trending Video

  • Mother and daughter recovering after near-fatal assault, suspect still at large

    Mother and daughter recovering after near-fatal assault, suspect still at large

  • Round Rock police need help finding hit-and-run suspect

    Round Rock police need help finding hit-and-run suspect

  • Advocates/religious leaders help LGBTQ youth in foster care

    Advocates/religious leaders help LGBTQ youth in foster care

  • Georgetown student surprised with father's restored truck

    Georgetown student surprised with father's restored truck

  • Swimmer suing vitamin company after suspension

    Swimmer suing vitamin company after suspension

  • Round Rock couple regain hearing abilities

    Round Rock couple regain hearing abilities

  • New Austin project aims to make Riverside safer

    New Austin project aims to make Riverside safer

  • Scientists claim fluorescent lights are changing human DNA

    Scientists claim fluorescent lights are changing human DNA

  • Good Friday fundraiser raises money for fallen first responders

    Good Friday fundraiser raises money for fallen first responders

  • Family sues Lake Travis ISD, coach for $5M claiming 'cover up' of alleged 2017 sex assault

    Family sues Lake Travis ISD, coach for $5M claiming 'cover up' of alleged 2017 sex assault

  • Baseball scouting company coming to Hutto with $800 million development

    Baseball scouting company coming to Hutto with $800 million development

  • Georgetown 16-year-old surprised with late father's restored truck

    Georgetown 16-year-old surprised with late father's restored truck

  • Weekend Jam

    Weekend Jam

  • Georgetown 16-year-old surprised with late father's truck fully-restored
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Georgetown 16-year-old surprised with late father's truck fully-restored

  • D.C. Eggstravaganza

    D.C. Eggstravaganza

  • Citywide Good Friday service benefits growing cancer care charity

    Citywide Good Friday service benefits growing cancer care charity

  • Congress plunges into Mueller report, subpoena upcoming

    Congress plunges into Mueller report, subpoena upcoming

  • Owl relaxes in Rollingwood just before Good Friday sunrise

    Owl relaxes in Rollingwood just before Good Friday sunrise

  • Good Friday fundraiser raises money for fallen first responders

    Good Friday fundraiser raises money for fallen first responders

  • 22-year-old barber kayaks across Texas to see his state with new eyes

    22-year-old barber kayaks across Texas to see his state with new eyes

  • Mistrials: what's the cost to try a case again?

    Mistrials: what's the cost to try a case again?

  • Fort Hood active duty soldier accused of sexual assault

    Fort Hood active duty soldier accused of sexual assault

  • Residents say a tower is terrorizing their Austin neighborhood

    Residents say a tower is terrorizing their Austin neighborhood

  • Mueller Report Crosstalk with Ken Dilanian

    Mueller Report Crosstalk with Ken Dilanian

  • Turtles in the Colorado River

    Turtles in the Colorado River

  • Finding a snake along the Colorado River

    Finding a snake along the Colorado River

  • Kayak trip video

    Kayak trip video

  • Texas State researchers are trying to save the Houston Toad from disappearing

    Texas State researchers are trying to save the Houston Toad from disappearing

  • Uber rolls out new safety feature to protect passengers

    Uber rolls out new safety feature to protect passengers

  • Bill would address early pickups for students who aren't suspended

    Bill would address early pickups for students who aren't suspended

  • 'Looked like a bomb had gone off.' Lightning splinters tree outside south Austin home

    'Looked like a bomb had gone off.' Lightning splinters tree outside south Austin home

  • Neighbors take action against abandoned house in northeast Austin

    Neighbors take action against abandoned house in northeast Austin

  • Seven arrested in San Antonio drug raid, 20 kilos of meth seized

    Seven arrested in San Antonio drug raid, 20 kilos of meth seized

  • Packing for a kayak trip across Texas

    Packing for a kayak trip across Texas

  • Machine that pulls water from the air coming to North Texas

    Machine that pulls water from the air coming to North Texas

  • Texas leaders react to redacted Mueller Report

    Texas leaders react to redacted Mueller Report

  • Census numbers show the increase in residents to the Austin-Round Rock area

    Census numbers show the increase in residents to the Austin-Round Rock area

  • Kayak passing underwater

    Kayak passing underwater

  • Texas Kayaker hoists boat over a dam

    Texas Kayaker hoists boat over a dam

  • Texas man kayaking across the state

    Texas man kayaking across the state

  • Gary Williams DC

    Gary Williams DC

  • How to deal with seasonal allergies

    How to deal with seasonal allergies

  • Copperbend Lightning

    Copperbend Lightning

  • FULL INTERVIEW: Senator Cruz pitches education plan on Texas tour

    FULL INTERVIEW: Senator Cruz pitches education plan on Texas tour

  • County presenting 3 final designs for Steiner Ranch evacuation route

    County presenting 3 final designs for Steiner Ranch evacuation route

  • County presenting 3 final designs for Steiner Ranch evacuation route

    County presenting 3 final designs for Steiner Ranch evacuation route

  • Damage inside house

    Damage inside house

  • Central Texans prepare for hail

    Central Texans prepare for hail

  • Doorbell cam shows moment lightning culls tree in south Austin

    Doorbell cam shows moment lightning culls tree in south Austin

  • Tree apparently splintered by lightning in south Austin neighborhood

    Tree apparently splintered by lightning in south Austin neighborhood

  • Tree apparently splintered by lightning in south Austin

    Tree apparently splintered by lightning in south Austin

  • Thunderstorms in San Marcos/Hays County

    Thunderstorms in San Marcos/Hays County

  • Llano prepares for storms while still recovering from October devastation

    Llano prepares for storms while still recovering from October devastation

  • Red light banning bill could be en route to House floor

    Red light banning bill could be en route to House floor

  • Hill Country pipeline opponents are taking Kinder Morgan to court

    Hill Country pipeline opponents are taking Kinder Morgan to court

  • Austin's severe weather planning to be reviewed

    Austin's severe weather planning to be reviewed

  • Full KXAN interview with Senator Ted Cruz on education bill

    Full KXAN interview with Senator Ted Cruz on education bill

  • Beto O'Rourke takes presidential campaign to Virginia, New Hampshire

    Beto O'Rourke takes presidential campaign to Virginia, New Hampshire

  • Mini-golf to honor the memory of Erik Kyle Hanson

    Mini-golf to honor the memory of Erik Kyle Hanson

  • Lawmakers, law enforcement work to address major officer shortages

    Lawmakers, law enforcement work to address major officer shortages

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Apache Shores victim's injuries
PHOTOS: Apache Shores victim's injuries

PHOTOS: Apache Shores victim's injuries

Photo Galleries /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss