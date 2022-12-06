Samples of the colors chosen as Colors of the Year from 2023 to 2019 by Pantone. (KXAN Graphic)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It “vibrates with vim and vigor.”

That’s how Pantone describes its Color of the Year for 2023, Viva Magenta 18-1750.

Viva Magenta “is brave and fearless, and a pulsating color whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, writing a new narrative,” the company said on its website.

“In this age of technology, we look to draw inspiration from nature and what is real,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute. “Viva Magenta descends from the red family, and is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known.”

Pantone has selected a Color of the Year since 2000. Two colors were chosen in both 2016 and 2021. Here’s a look at the previous winners:

Viva Magenta stands in contrast to the more muted Redend Point that paint company Sherwin-Williams chose for its Color of the Year. The company described it as “minimal yet cozy.”