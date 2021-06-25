Pair charged after monkey found dead in hot car at Tennessee water park, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people face animal cruelty charges after police found a dead monkey inside a car Wednesday at Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Sevierville, Tennessee.

When Sevierville Police officers arrived around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a call about the animal, they discovered two marmoset monkeys, a deceased 9-week-old and a distressed 5-week-old, inside a car in the parking lot. The 5-week-old monkey was taken to Appalachian Animal Hospital in Morristown for treatment and is reported to be very dehydrated, but its condition is improving.

The interior heat of the vehicle is believed to be the cause of both the death and distress of the monkeys. The outside air temperature was about 87 degrees at the time. According to ASPCA.org, vehicle interior temperature in the summer can rise from 85 degrees to 120 degrees within 30 minutes.

Officers have charged the owners of the monkey.

Nova Brettell, 54, of Warsaw, Indiana, has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, and David Paul Brettell, 54, also of Warsaw, Indiana, has been charged with animal cruelty.

Police were still investigating Wednesday and said that additional charges were possible.