One tough mama, alpaca fights off cougar attacking its baby

A mother alpaca fought off a cougar after the cat tried to drag off its calf (KGW)

COOK, Washington (KGW) — The owners of a Washington state alpaca farm are crediting a feisty mother alpaca for saving her 1-week-old baby from the mouth of a cougar.

The alpaca's heroics were caught on surveillance video the night of September 16.

"We'd never seen anything like it," said Angela Rogers, co-owner of Cedar Creek Alpacas in Cook.

Video shows the cougar approaching a group of resting alpacas, then biting onto the baby's neck and dragging him away.

The baby's mom, "Amorette," ran after the cougar. She chased it back and forth across the pen until the cougar dropped the baby and ran away.

"She's one tough little mama," said Rogers. "I think that cougar thought it was going to be easy."