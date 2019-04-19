Oklahoma City bombing ‘Survivor Tree' DNA to live on
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City is using science and technology to sustain the DNA and spirit of a tree symbolizing hope 24 years after the deadliest act of domestic terrorism on U.S. soil.
As part of an annual remembrance of the April 19, 1995, Oklahoma City bombing, civic leaders on Friday plan to transplant a tree that was cloned from a scarred American elm that lived through the blast. They hope the younger elm will replace the nearly 100-year-old “Survivor Tree” once it dies.
The parent tree lives on at the memorial to the 168 people killed.
Oklahoma forester Mark Bays says the genetically identical clone will grow taller and spread roots. Machinery that can move a mass of roots 25 feet (7.6 meters) across can haul it to the memorial when needed.
Hurricane Michael gets an upgrade to rare Category 5 status
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Michael, which devastated a swath of the Florida Panhandle last fall, has been upgraded to a Category 5 storm, only the fourth to make recorded landfall in the United States and the first since 1992.
The announcement by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Friday came as no surprise to those still struggling to recover from the storm's destruction.
"My thought is simply that most of us thought we were dealing with a (Category) 5 anyway," said Al Cathey, mayor of Mexico Beach, which bore the brunt of the storm when it hit.
Easter Fever: Washington, D.C. will be taken over this weekend
WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — The nation's Capitol will be turned over to the tourists for the holiday weekend.
Congress is in the middle of its spring recess, and the president is spending the weekend at Mar-a-Lago.
But come Monday — Easter Monday — D.C. will be hopping.
Parents who starved and shackled children sentenced to life
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - The eldest son and daughter of a couple who starved and shackled 12 of their children spoke publicly for the first time Friday, alternately condemning and forgiving their parents before a judge sentenced the pair to up to life in prison.
Since being freed from their prison-like home more than a year ago, the two adult children of David and Louise Turpin described how they had gained control of lives and, despite receiving little education at home, were now enrolled in college and learning simple things, including how to ride a bike, swim and prepare a meal. They are still thin from years of malnutrition.
"I cannot describe in words what we went through growing up," said the oldest son, now 27. "Sometimes I still have nightmares of things that have happened, such as my siblings being chained up or getting beaten. But that is the past and this is now. I love my parents and have forgiven them for a lot of the things that they did to us."
