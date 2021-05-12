Ohio governor announces drawing to award some vaccinated adults with $1 million each

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, left, and his wife Fran, walk into their residence after he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Bexley, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KXAN) — The state of Ohio plans to use coronavirus relief funds as an incentive for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

During a statewide address Wednesday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced on May 26, a winner will be announced in a separate Ohio Lottery drawing for adults who have gotten at least their first dose of the vaccine.

The drawings and announcements will carry on for five Wednesdays, and each winner will be awarded with $1 million.

Two weeks from tonight on May 26th, we will announce a winner of a separate drawing for adults who have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. This announcement will occur each Wednesday for five weeks, and the winner each Wednesday will receive one million dollars. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 12, 2021

Names for the drawing will be pulled from the Ohio Secretary of State’s voter registration database, DeWine said. He also assured they will make a website available for people to sign up for the drawings if they are not already in that voting database.

To win, you must be 18 years old or older on the day of the drawing, an Ohio resident and vaccinated before the drawing. DeWine said more details will come out in the coming days.

“I know that some may say, ‘DeWine, you’re crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money.’ But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic — when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it — is a life lost to COVID-19,” DeWine tweeted Wednesday.

DeWine also announced in his briefing Wednesday that most health orders in Ohio will be lifted come June 2, including mask rules and social distancing, according to sister station WCMH.