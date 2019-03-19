Oh Baby! 15 pound arrival sets hospital record

ELMIRA, NY (WETM/ NBC) —The biggest baby on record at Elmira, New York’s Arnot Odgen Medical Center was born this week to parents who thought they would never have a child of their own.

Joy Buckley, from Corning, gave birth this week to her 15-pound miracle baby girl, Harper Buckley.

It wasn’t always such a happy story. Just a few years ago, Joy and her husband were told by doctors they had less than a 15 percent chance of becoming pregnant. After trying for about seven years, the Buckley’s decided they would adopt instead.

