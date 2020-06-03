Officer now faces 2nd-degree murder charge, other 3 involved in George Floyd death also charged

MINNEAPOLIS (KXAN) — The Minnesota Attorney General is increasing the charges against former Minneapolis office Derek Chauvin and also charging the three other officers involved in the incident that resulted in the death of George Floyd, according to a report from CNN.

CNN reports that this decision from Ellison was confirmed by a tweet from U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Ellison’s announcement about the charges is expected to come Wednesday afternoon, over a week since Floyd was killed while in police custody. His death sparked nationwide protests calling for an end to police violence against the black community.

Floyd’s family and protesters have repeatedly called for criminal charges against all four officers as well as more serious charges for Chauvin, who held his knee to Floyd’s neck, despite his protests that he couldn’t breathe, and stayed there even after Floyd stopped moving. Floyd, a black man, was in handcuffs when he died with his face pressed to the street.