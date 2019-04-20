O'Rourke faces question about acceptance of lobbyist money

DERRY, New Hampshire (KXAN) — Democratic Presidential Candidate and former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke faced a tough question at a campaign event in New Hampshire.

After O'Rourke, who announced his run for the presidency on March 13, said "As you may know, I take no money from lobbyists from any organization...", someone from the audience shouted that he actually had back in March.

The voter said: "Beto, I was really inspired to see that you said you would not take money from fossil fuel executives, but I looked it up and you did. You took the max contribution from eight different fossil fuel industry CEOs and executives and a lobbyist from Chevron on March 29 and that just makes it hard for us to believe that you're going to keep your promises to address the climate crisis. So we want to know, do you stand with us and the millions of people whose lives are being affected by the climate crisis? Those people in Houston. And if you do, will you prove it today by returning that dirty money and signing the no fossil fuel money pledge."

O'Rourke responded with a lengthy answer, saying: