NYE party crackdown: Airbnb tightens booking restrictions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Airbnb says it’s taking moves to make sure its short-term renters aren’t Auld Lang Syne-ing their way into COVID-19 super spreader events.

Back in November, the San Francisco-based rental giant announced it would limit begin enforcing restrictions on certain bookings for certain customers through New Year’s Eve. These include prohibiting customers without a history of positive reviews from making single-night reservations on listings for entire homes.

Airbnb also announced it would tighten restrictions on two-night reservations in spaces that may be conducive to large parties.

Now, the company says it’s expanding the initiative to include three-night stays.

Airbnb enacted similar restrictions over the 2020 New Year holiday and say the restrictions have been well-received by its hosts.

The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases nationwide are spiking once again, an unfortunate convergence with the holiday season. For many, the arrival — and swift proliferation — of the omicron variant in the U.S. leaves holiday plans uncertain for a second year in a row.

