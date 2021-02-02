North Carolina stops issuing Confederate license plates

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Biden administration on Tuesday will take additional steps toward immigration reform, ordering a review of asylum processing at the U.S.-Mexico border, as well as creating a task force to address the separation of families.

President Joe Biden plans to sign three executive orders on reunifying families, border security and legal immigration — bringing the total to nine executive actions on immigration during his first two weeks in office. The moves aim to review and reverse regulations, policies and guidance of former President Donald Trump's policies to deter immigration, both legal and illegal.