Nightmarish chopper rescue leaves elderly woman spinning out of control

PHOENIX, AZ (CNN) — A nightmarish helicopter rescue in Phoenix Tuesday left an elderly woman spinning out of control.

A 74-year-old woman was hurt during a hike at Piestewa Peak and a chopper was brought in to get her out.

But when she was loaded into the stokes basket, it started to spin... fast!

The chief pilot for the police department says a line attached to the basket is supposed to keep it from spinning.

But that didn't happen in this case.

It took about a minute, but crews were able to get the basket to stop spinning and took the woman to the hospital. The woman was reportedly dizzy and nauseous after the rescue but wasn't hurt further.