Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect new information about the source of the online petition.

(KTLA) – An online petition calling for Nicki Minaj to leave her Hidden Hills residence may have been orchestrated by an internet troll and not a concerned neighbor.

It appears the petition was started by a fan of rapper Cardi B and appears to be unaffiliated with both women personally.

TMZ found that the Twitter account CleverlyCardi2 mentioned starting the petition in a tweet dated December 2022, the same month Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty moved in. They paid a whopping $19.5 million for the property, according to TMZ.

The petition was started in December by a person named Beverly Bardan, in a tweet the user admitted to using the alias.



“Garbz are so slow Beverly Bardan… cleverly cardi… I had to make it sound familiar to my Twitter user while sounding like a real name,” the tweet read from the user in December.

The user also admitted to starting the petition.

“We, as Nicki antis, can turn the residents of Hidden Hills AGAINST Nicki and her pedo husband moving in, hurting her assets in the process! Make sure to share and sign the petition,” the tweet read.

The petition asks for residents to reach out to the Hidden Hills Community Association to voice their concerns. The news outlet reached out and the association said they weren’t aware of the petition and did not have a resident by the name of Beverly Bardan.

The petition is titled: Say No to Sex Offenders in Hidden Hills and calls for the couple to be ousted from the neighborhood and cited Petty’s criminal history.

This past July, Petty was sentenced to three years probation and a year of in-home detention after pleading guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in California in 2020. In 1995, he was convicted of attempted first-degree rape tied to a 1994 assault that happened when both he and the victim were 16, according to USA Today.

He was sentenced to one-and-a-half to four-and-a-half years in state prison. He ended up serving just short of four years according to New York State Department of Corrections records. He was released in March 1999.

In 2006, Petty pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter for the 2002 shooting death of Lamont Robinson, according to the criminal complaint obtained by The Blast.

The outlet reported that Petty was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but served seven. Court records showed he was released in May 2013, and was on supervised release for five years, until May 2018.

In December 2022, Petty was ordered to settle a harassment lawsuit brought on by his alleged sexual assault victim, Jennifer Hough. Hough was suing Petty for “infliction of emotional distress, harassment and witness intimidation,” according to court documents obtained by AllHipHop.com.

Minaj’s team did not comment when KTLA 5 reached out regarding the story.

In the meantime, Cardi B has not commented on the matter.

Hidden Hills is home to many big names like Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Drake, Will and Jada Smith and Jennifer Lopez.