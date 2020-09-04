Newborn left in hot vehicle at Florida home dies

by: WMBB and Nexstar Media Wire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An infant left in a hot vehicle at a Florida residence died Wednesday, deputies said.

Bay County Sheriff’s officials said the newborn was left in the vehicle for “possibly several hours.”

High temperatures in Panama City reached nearly 90 degrees Wednesday.

Officials said a deputy performed CPR and EMS arrived within minutes, but they were unable to save the infant, who died at the scene.

“BCSO Criminal Investigations is conducting a death investigation and speaking to witnesses to establish a timeline of events,” deputies wrote.

