New vegetable “caulilini” could soon hit the national market

SAN JOSE, CA (KXAN) — A California agricultural business has a new product it wants Americans to try. It’s a variety of cauliflower called “caulilini.”

The group is the same ones who brought us “brocolini” a few years ago.

The new strain of vegetable took two years to develop. Some say it might be perfect for those who don’t like regular cauliflower.

“It’s sort of ugly but when you floret it up and you, you taste the flavor, the sweetness, it’s like oh my god what is this stuff? It is so unique,” says Rick Harris with Mann Packing Growing Operations.

You can find similar cauliflower at certain grocery stores and farmer’s markets, but this one has been developed for the mass market for all-year availability.

Right now, caulilini isn’t available in stores, but negotiations are underway to began national distribution.