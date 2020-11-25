Nearly 1 million Crock-Pots being recalled after causing 99 burn injuries

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Check your slow cooker because it may be part of a nationwide recall.

Sunbeam Products is recalling almost 1 million of its Crock-Pot multi cookers after 99 people were injured with burns due to the lid not staying on. The lid problems led to hot food and liquid flying out of the pot, the company says.

The recall affects more than 914,000 of the cookers in the United States and more than 28,000 in Canada. The cookers were sold in Walmart, Target and other retailers from July 2017 until this November, the company says. Under the recall are units manufactured between July 1, 2017 and October 1, 2018 with date codes K196JN through K365JN and L001JN through L273JN. The model number in the recall is SCCPPC600-V1.

Sunbeam says they’ve made two changes to the cooker’s lid to keep this from happening again.