TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Depression Three formed midway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles Monday, according to an 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

Once the depression strengthens into a tropical storm, it will be called Bret.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. The depression is forecast to become a hurricane in a few days, the National Hurricane Center said, and should move across the Lesser Antilles as a hurricane on Thursday and Friday.

The National Hurricane Service says everyone in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands should closely monitor the system and have a hurricane plan ready.

A second wave is being monitored off the coast of Africa and has a 40% chance of development in the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center. That wave is expected westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.