Video credit: Nashville Zoo via Storyful

NASHVILLE (Storyful) — Animals at the Nashville Zoo in Tennessee enjoyed holiday-themed enrichment time on Thursday, Dec. 21.

This footage shows clouded leopard cubs, meerkats and siamangs (gibbons) playing with boxes wrapped in Christmas paper.

Zookeepers provide animals with different kinds of enrichment every day, which “is designed to play into their natural instincts and provide the animals with a creative outlet for physical activity and mental exercise,” according to Nashville Zoo officials.