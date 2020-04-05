NASCAR uses its 3D printers to make medical face shields

(KXAN) — Sports fans are resorting to iRacing and NBA2K tournaments for their sports content fix, but several American leagues are attempting to do good for the people in need around them.
NASCAR is building a new and loyal viewership during its weekly virtual races from tracks across the country, but the association is also using its machining capabilities to assist in the medical field during the COVID-19 pandemic.
NASCAR Research & Development unit repurposed its 3D printers to make face shields for medical professionals on the frontlines.
Volunteers are running the machines for about 18 hours a day. NASCAR’s biggest 3D printers can make three shield every two hours and 20 minutes.
NASCAR provided a rundown of other initiatives it’s involved in during the country’s health emergency:
- IMSA (owned by NASCAR) has retooled its operations to make face masks
- Technique, Inc. in Jackson, Mich. usually makes NASCAR car chassis, but now has retooled its operation to make 20,000 face shields/day
- 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano and his wife, Brittany, put together a $1 million COVID-19 relief fund with the help of Elevation Outreach Church
- NASCAR Cup Series team, the Wood Brothers, and their driver Matt DiBenedetto have donated hundreds of tablets to nursing home residents so they can talk with their families during this time of separation
- NASCAR has teamed with Scholastic to offer NASCAR-themed STEM worksheets for students to work on during their homeschooling efforts