NASCAR uses its 3D printers to make medical face shields

(KXAN) — Sports fans are resorting to iRacing and NBA2K tournaments for their sports content fix, but several American leagues are attempting to do good for the people in need around them.

NASCAR is building a new and loyal viewership during its weekly virtual races from tracks across the country, but the association is also using its machining capabilities to assist in the medical field during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NASCAR Research & Development unit repurposed its 3D printers to make face shields for medical professionals on the frontlines.

Volunteers are running the machines for about 18 hours a day. NASCAR’s biggest 3D printers can make three shield every two hours and 20 minutes.

NASCAR provided a rundown of other initiatives it’s involved in during the country’s health emergency: