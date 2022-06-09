AUSTIN (KXAN) – NASA announced plans Thursday they will assemble a team to study unidentified aerial phenomena, also known as UAPs this fall. These phenomena include events in the sky that “cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena,” according to a release by NASA.

The team will use data currently available, collect new data on the object and will determine how NASA will monitor UAP’s in the future.

NASA says that there is currently limited data on these events and they are currently unable to determine the cause for many of them. They would like to determine which events are natural and which are caused by people. They do not currently believe that aliens are to blame for these events.

“We have access to a broad range of observations of Earth from space – and that is the lifeblood of scientific inquiry. We have the tools and team who can help us improve our understanding of the unknown. That’s the very definition of what science is. That’s what we do,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator for science at NASA Headquarters in the release.

The team will be led by astrophysicist David Spergel, former chair of the astrophysics department at Princeton University. Assistant deputy associate administrator Daniel Evans will oversee the study on behalf of NASA.

Other UAP research projects

The Department of Defense has its own team studying unidentified aerial phenomena, the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group. The assembly of that group was announced last November. The group is the successor of the U.S. Navy’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force.

The DOD assembled the group to investigate incursions by airborne objects near DOD training facilities.