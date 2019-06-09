NASA allowing tourists to visit International Space Station NASA allowing tourists to visit International Space Station prev next

(KXAN) — For the first time in history, NASA is allowing tourists to take a vacation with astronauts on the international space station, but it's not cheap!

The vacation comes with a $50 million price tag.

So-called "private astronauts" can spend up to 30 days at the station in orbit.

Reservations will also be hard to come by as the space agency says only two visitors can go every year.

"If you look at the pricing, and you add it up, back of the napkin, it would be roughly about $35,000 a night, per astronaut, um, but it won't come with any Hilton or Marriott points," said Jeff DeWit Chief Financial Officer at NASA Headquarters.

To qualify for this once-in-a-lifetime trip visitors also need to be in excellent shape. They'll have to meet the same medical standards and training as regular astronauts.

