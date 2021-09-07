Naked woman drove golf cart through armed standoff in Florida, deputy says

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Florida had plenty on their hands Sunday morning while they tried to defuse a standoff with an armed teenager on a rooftop. According to an arrest affidavit, a naked woman who had nothing to do with the situation drove a golf cart into the crime scene.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says it set up a perimeter outside a home after 18-year-old Myles Abbott fled from deputies, climbed onto the roof of a home and pointed a gun at them. That started a standoff that would last around six hours.

According to the affidavit, 28-year-old Jessica Elisabeth Smith of Boston, Massachusetts, drove a golf cart by several marked sheriff’s vehicles that were at the scene and ignored a deputy’s commands to leave as she approached the house where the armed teenager was on the roof.

The affidavit says her “actions and inability to follow directions put multiple deputies at risk for potentially getting shot at.” Deputies say they eventually managed to get her out of the golf cart and handcuffed her.

“The defendant had a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person, and she was completely nude,” the affidavit said.

Smith now faces a charge for resisting an officer without violence.