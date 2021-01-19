MyPillow products dropped from Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s after CEO Mike Lindell’s voter fraud claims

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Lindell, an avid supporter of President Donald Trump, who has continued to push the notion of election fraud since Trump lost to Joe Biden in the presidential election in November, said his products will no longer be carried in the stores of some retailers, including Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(KXAN/NBC News) — The CEO of MyPillow, Mike Lindell, says his products have been dropped by major retailers Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s and more after continued advancement of election fraud claims.

While these claims are still unproven, Lindell, a fervent supporter of President Donald Trump, has maintained that President-elect Joe Biden’s 2020 Presidential Election victory was the product of voter fraud and machine hacking.

As recently as Jan. 15, Lindell tweeted to his over 475,000 followers a graphic alleging it “proves President Trump got around 79m votes to 68m votes for Biden!” The tweet did not include a link to any site backing up the graphic and was flagged by Twitter as misinformation.

The CEO also visited Trump in the Oval Office last week, where, the Washington Post reports, he was seen with notes on how Trump might secure four more years in office, including “martial law.”

Lindell’s claims, shared by President Trump, have been widely refuted by elections experts, including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, who called the 2020 election “the most secure in American history.”

Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, a Republican, broke ranks with the Trump administration in December, when he announced the U.S. Justice Department had uncovered no evidence of voter fraud that would have changed the election’s outcome.

Dominion Voting Systems, a U.S. election equipment giant, threatened Lindell with legal action in a Jan. 8 letter, ordering him to “retract” his “smear campaign” the company says could damage its reputation. The letter read, in part:

“Despite your repeated promises — not to mention your considerable and costly efforts to bankroll a so-called investigation into Dominion — you have failed to identify a scintilla of credible evidence that even suggests that Dominion is somehow involved in a global conspiracy to harvest millions of votes in favor of President-elect Biden. Of course, this is because no such evidence exists.”

According to NBC News, Lindell said MyPillow has also been dropped by H-E-B stores and Wayfair.