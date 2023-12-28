(Stacker) — The latest batch of most-watched TV shows on Netflix proves subscribers have been binge-watching some old favorites this Christmas season.

In fact, there was one new entry on last week’s list: “Trevor Noah: Where Was I.” The Netflix stand-up special from the former host of “The Daily Show” came out on Dec. 19. It sees the comedian relaying amusing anecdotes from his recent travels. Ever since leaving “The Daily Show,” Noah has been performing all over the world. The comedy special, Noah’s fourth for Netflix, was filmed at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

Meanwhile, the live-action anime adaptation “Yu Yu Hakusho” is getting comfortable on Netflix’s top 10 TV shows chart after its Dec. 14 premiere. Based on the manga of the same name and the subsequent anime series, “Yu Yu Hakusho” follows a young man named Yusuke (Takumi Kitamura) who dies and is brought back to the world as a paranormal detective. The adaptation heavily condenses the events of the source material, which has garnered a mixed reception from fans. Still, Netflix touts that its version of “Yu Yu Hakusho” is the biggest global debut of a Japanese series in the streaming service’s history.

Also remaining on the charts is “Young Sheldon,” with the first two seasons each taking a spot among the latest top 10. As a prequel to “The Big Bang Theory,” the show follows Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) and his family life during his early childhood. While the first five seasons are available to watch on Netflix, the sixth season is only streaming on Max at this time.

See which other television shows Netflix viewers were binging the most from Dec. 18-Dec. 24 on this list from Stacker

#10. Young Sheldon: Season 2

– Total weeks in top ten: 3

#9. World War II: From the Frontlines: Season 1

– Total weeks in top ten: 3

#8. Obliterated: Season 1

– Total weeks in top ten: 4

#7. Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5

– Total weeks in top ten: 2

#6. Yu Yu Hakusho: Season 1

– Total weeks in top ten: 2

#5. Young Sheldon: Season 1

– Total weeks in top ten: 5

#4. School Spirits: Season 1

– Total weeks in top ten: 3

#3. The Crown: Season 6

– Total weeks in top ten: 5

#2. Trevor Noah: Where Was I

– Total weeks in top ten: 1

#1. My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1

– Total weeks in top ten: 3