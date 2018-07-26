More snacks may soon be recalled because of salmonella
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) – After recalls of Ritz crackers, Goldfish and Swiss rolls, the FDA is warning that more recalls for salmonella contamination are on the horizon.
According to a Food and Drug Administration release, it is believed the recalled products contain a common whey ingredient supplied by Associated Milk Producers.
Other products produced with the same ingredient could be recalled in the coming days.
Active recalls include:
- Swiss rolls marketed under several brand names, including Walmart’s Great Value
- Ritz Cracker Sandwiches
- Four varieties of Goldfish crackers
“It’s early in our investigation, and to date there have been no cases of illnesses associated with any of these recalled products. I want to reinforce that, at this time, this is a cautionary step and we appreciate that these companies are taking these measures,” said an FDA spokesperson.
Previous
Milwaukee police officer fatally shot by
Next
Manzanar detainee who found reason for
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man dies after driver hits him in north Austin
- VIDEO: Man rides atop Texas deputy's patrol car during transfer
- Blue Bell's newest flavor combines key lime and mango
- Austin hosts weekend 'hackathon' to solve homeless ID issues