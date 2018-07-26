National News

More snacks may soon be recalled because of salmonella

Posted: Jul 26, 2018 05:55 AM CDT

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) – After recalls of Ritz crackers, Goldfish and Swiss rolls, the FDA is warning that more recalls for salmonella contamination are on the horizon.

According to a Food and Drug Administration release, it is believed the recalled products contain a common whey ingredient supplied by Associated Milk Producers.

Other products produced with the same ingredient could be recalled in the coming days.

Active recalls include:

“It’s early in our investigation, and to date there have been no cases of illnesses associated with any of these recalled products. I want to reinforce that, at this time, this is a cautionary step and we appreciate that these companies are taking these measures,” said an FDA spokesperson.

