Mom charged in pepper attack against daughter's alleged bullies
COCOA, Fla. (WESH) — A Florida mother was jailed Monday, charged with throwing cayenne pepper powder into the faces of two girls who she said were bullying her daughter.
It happened in front of Cambridge Elementary School in Cocoa. The sisters, ages 8 and 11, were treated at the school's clinic, but were taken to the hospital as a precaution, Cocoa police said.
The child's mother, Simmone James, said the sisters have been bullying her daughter for three months.
She's been walking her daughter to school, and on Monday, she confronted the girls.
Police said she threw a mixture of salt and cayenne pepper in their faces.
James is charged with two counts each of child abuse and battery, and one count of disrupting a school function.
