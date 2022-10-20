PRINCETON, N.J. (WPIX) – Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student who disappeared last week, was found dead on Thursday, authorities said.

Ewunetie’s body was discovered by a Princeton Department of Facilities employee behind the tennis courts on university property around 1 p.m., according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

“It is with great sadness that we share heartbreaking news about the death of Misrach Ewunetie ’24,” Princeton officials said in a letter to the university’s community. “Misrach’s death is an unthinkable tragedy. Our hearts go out to her family, her friends and the many others who knew and loved her.”

There were no obvious signs of injury, and her death doesn’t appear to be suspicious or criminal in nature, officials said.

The Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine her cause of death.

Ewunetie was reported missing on Monday. She had been last seen near Scully Hall on campus on Friday, Oct. 14, according to police.

Princeton officials said they are planning an opportunity for students to join together in Misrach’s memory.

In the meantime, members of the university community are encouraged to utilize the school’s counseling resources, officials said in the letter.