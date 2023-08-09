(NEXSTAR) — Yet another record lottery prize has been won — this time, a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot. If your ticket wasn’t the winner, don’t throw it away. It may still have won you some money.

Though every player is vying for the grand prize, there are nine ways to win a prize in Mega Millions. You have a one in 24 chance of winning any prize, according to game officials.

The lowest possible prize is $2. To hit this, you need to match just the gold Mega Ball. Your odds at this are one in 37. If you opted into the Megaplier feature (which is only available in some states), you can increase your payout to as much as $10.

If you match the Mega Ball and one of the five white balls drawn, you’d double your prize to $4. With the Megaplier, this payout could reach $20. Matching two white balls and the Mega Ball, or three white balls, your base prize would be $10. The Megaplier could increase that to $50.

Matching three white balls and the Mega Ball leads to a $200 prize (up to $1,000 with the Megaplier) while matching four white balls results in a $500 prize (or up to $2,500).

Should your ticket match four white balls and the Mega Ball, you’ll earn a $10,000 payout that could reach $50,000. If you match all five white balls but not the Mega Ball, you’ll fall short of the jackpot but take home a $1 million prize. That could become $5 million with the Megaplier.

If your ticket has matched any numbers, regardless of the possible prize size, be sure to hang onto it and sign it. Where you can claim your prize and how long you have to do so will vary based on where you live.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.