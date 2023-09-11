Miss USA 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel. She went on to be crowned Miss Universe 2022. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

RENO, Nev. (KXAN) — This year’s Miss USA Pageant is airing on live television for the first time since 2019.

The CW Network will be the exclusive home for the 72nd annual event, which will be held in Reno, Nevada, on Friday, Sept. 29, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

The companion pageant Miss Teen USA will also be available to stream on The CW app and online on Sept. 29, with a time to be determined.

“I am incredibly excited about the collaboration with The CW for the broadcast of the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants. We are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to present viewers with a modern and progressive approach to a 70-year-old tradition, and we’re looking forward to the moment when this year’s deserving champions are crowned,” said Laylah Rose, president and CEO of the Miss USA & Teen USA Organization.

Both events will be held at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno and will bring together titleholders from each state competing for the titles of Miss USA 2023 and Miss Teen USA 2023. The new Miss USA titleholder will go on to represent the United States at the Miss Universe 2023 competition at the end of this year.

The Miss USA 2022 title was given to R’Bonney Gabriel of Houston, who went on to be crowned Miss Universe 2022 and passed the Miss USA title to first-runner-up Morgan Romano, of North Carolina.

Romano and Faron Medhi, Miss Teen USA 2022, will be there to pass the crowns down to their successors.

Hosts and judges for Miss USA 2023 are yet to be announced.