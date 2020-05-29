Police officer who knelt on George Floyd charged with third degree murder, manslaughter

MINNEAPOLIS — A fired Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd will now face charges of third degree murder and manslaughter.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced during a news conference Friday that Derek Chauvin has now been taken into custody. The formal complaint against him detailing the charges will be released later in the day, Freeman said.

“This is by far the fastest we’ve ever charged a police officer,” Freeman said.

He told reporters that additional charges against Chauvin may come at a later time. He also said he “anticipates charges” against the other three officers fired after Floyd’s killing.

Reports showed that in the past Chauvin opened fire on two people during his career and had nearly 20 complaints and two letters of reprimand filed against him.

City online records don’t include any details of the complaints against Officer Derek Chauvin, however. Floyd died on Monday after four officers arrested him for allegedly trying to pass a counterfeit bill at a grocery store.

Video footage shows Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes. The four officers were fired Tuesday, and Chauvin has become the focus of angry street protests and a federal investigation.