Mike Tyson attends the Citi Taste Of Tennis on August 22, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for AYS Sports Marketing)

(KRON) — “MIKE” is an upcoming series on Hulu centered around the life of former heavyweight champion and boxing legend Mike Tyson. It is set to premiere on Aug. 25.

However, Tyson says he did not approve the streaming service’s release of a series about his Hall of Fame boxing career. He said on Saturday that Hulu “stole his story” and refuted producers’ claims that Tyson authorized this show.

“Hulu stole my story,” Tyson tweeted to his 5.8 million followers. “They’re Goliath and I’m David. Heads will roll for this.”

Tyson continued to say Hulu’s business model of “stealing life rights of celebrities is egregiously greedy.” “Hey Hulu I’m not a n****r you can sell on the auction block #slaveryisover #f**khulu,” Tyson tweeted.

The World Boxing Council, one of boxing’s four major sanctioning bodies, was involved in the production of “MIKE.” WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman spoke with Tyson and said the series was produced without the fighter’s consent. The WBC provided championship belts for the series’ production.

Tyson responded to Sulaiman’s tweet by saying “someone should get fired from Hulu.” The tweet continues to say “MIKE” producers lied to Tyson’s friends by saying he supported the series.

KRON reached out to Hulu for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Last April, Tyson made headlines in the Bay Area after he repeatedly punched a man on a plane leaving San Francisco International Airport. He was in town after promoting at an event in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

Tyson was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2011. He had a 50-6 record with 44 knockouts after a boxing career from 1985 to 2005.