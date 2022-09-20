(The Hill) – The group of Venezuelan migrants flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard last week by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) filed a class action suit against the governor and the state’s transportation secretary on Tuesday.

The suit provides a detailed account of how the migrants allegedly came to board the two planes under false pretenses, arguing the relocations violated their Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights and the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“These immigrants, who are pursuing the proper channels for lawful immigration status in the United States, experienced cruelty akin to what they fled in their home country,” the suit alleges.



“Defendants manipulated them, stripped them of their dignity, deprived them of their liberty, bodily autonomy, due process and equal protection under law, and impermissibly interfered with the Federal Government’s exclusive control over immigration in furtherance of an unlawful goal and a personal political agenda,” it continues.

The suit, filed in a federal trial court in Massachusetts, asks a judge to declare DeSantis’s relocations illegal under the Constitution as well as federal and state laws. It also asks the judge to prevent Florida from inducing immigrants to travel across state laws by fraud and misrepresentation.

The Hill has reached out to DeSantis’s office and the state’s transportation department for comment.