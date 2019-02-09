Middle school students dress up for Bob Ross flash mob Video

ABELINE, Texas (KRBC) — A group of 50 middle school students dressed up as Bob Ross to have a special art class on Thursday. All orchestrated by their teacher, Brady Sloane.

"I was really wanting to reward my students in a meaningful way and provide an enriching art-related experience but just also honor the hard work they've been doing," said Sloane.

The students, while dressed as the famous painter, were able to follow along with one of his videos.

During the lesson, students were able to learn sponge brush techniques, landscape painting, alla prima, as well as practicing working at the easel.

