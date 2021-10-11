Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo suspended after less than a year in role

MIAMI (KXAN/NBC 6) — After only six months in the role, Miami’s city manager on Monday suspended Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo with the goal of firing him.

NBC 6 in Miami reports City Manager Art Noriega said Acevedo’s relationship with the police department and community has “deteriorated beyond repair,” and he’s “not the right fit” for them.

Noriega said it’s time to search for someone new to lead the department.

NBC 6 says recently, Acevedo has been in a feud with city commissioners after he accused some of them of meddling in the department.

Acevedo served as police chief in Houston for more than four years before taking the Miami job. Before that, he served as Austin’s police chief for nearly a decade.