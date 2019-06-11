National News

Mexico denies Trump's claim of secret concessions in deal

By:
Posted: Jun 10, 2019 / 09:12 PM CDT / Updated: Jun 10, 2019 / 09:12 PM CDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three days after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a deal with Mexico to stem the flow of migrants at the southern border, the two countries appear unable to agree on exactly what's in it.

Stung by criticism that the agreement mostly ramps up border protection efforts already underway, Trump on Monday hinted at other, secret agreements he says will soon be revealed.

"We have fully signed and documented another very important part of the Immigration and Security deal with Mexico, one that the U.S. has been asking about getting for many years," Trump wrote Monday, saying it would "be revealed in the not too distant future."

Not so, said Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, holding up a paper and pointing to the previously announced details. He told reporters the two countries agreed on two actions made public Friday and said if those measures didn't work to slow migration, they would discuss further options.

"There is no other thing beyond what I have just explained," he said.

The episode revealed the complicated political dynamics at play as Trump and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador tussle over who made out best in the agreement hashed out under Trump's threat of new tariffs on Mexico. Trump appeared eager to declare his negotiation tactics successful, even as he tried to hype the deal with made-for-TV drama and invented measures, sparking questions and confusion. Mexico's leaders showed they weren't willing to play along.

The White House did not respond to inquiries about Trump's tweets.

But the president appeared to be making a reference to talks over how Mexico handles Central American migrants who travel through the country to claim asylum in the U.S.

The Trump administration has been trying to pressure Mexico to enter into a "safe third country" agreement, which would deem Mexico a safe place for migrants and make it harder for asylum seekers who pass through the country to wait until they reach American soil to file a claim.

But the deal announced Friday made no mention of the issue.

A senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to share details of closed-door talks, said Mexico had expressed openness to the idea during negotiations, and said the two countries would continue to discuss the issue over the coming months.

Mexico has been insistent that it has not agreed to the provision, which would require approval from local lawmakers.

Instead, Ebrard said during a press conference in Mexico City Monday, if the deal announced Friday does not begin to drive down migrant numbers in the next 45 days, officials will open up new discussions in which the U.S. will again push for the safe third country measure and Mexico will propose establishing a regional refuge system in conjunction with the United Nations and the governments of Guatemala, Panama and Brazil — three countries that are often starting points for migrants headed to the U.S.

"They wanted something else totally different ... to be signed," Ebrard said Monday. "But that is what there is here. There is no other thing." As for Trump's tweets hyping a secret measure? Ebrard said he'd provided a full account for transparency's sake.

Mexico fears that being designated a safe third country would only add to the number of asylum applications it receives. Those numbers have climbed dramatically in recent years and the government has admitted it does not have the resources to keep up.

As a practical matter, Mexico would have difficulty integrating thousands of additional migrants into a barely growing economy, making them targets to expand the ranks of Mexican organized crime groups.

Over the weekend, Trump also claimed another new element of the deal, tweeting that Mexico had "AGREED TO IMMEDIATELY BEGIN BUYING LARGE QUANTITIES OF AGRICULTURAL PRODUCT FROM OUR GREAT PATRIOT FARMERS!" The administration has yet to reveal the details of any such provision, and Mexican officials say no agreement on farm goods was reached as part of the talks.

Ebrard told reporters the talks had focused on migration, not commerce, and hypothesized that Trump was calculating an economic boost resulting from his decision not to implement the tariffs.

"We do not have a specific agreement on products of that nature," he said.

Trump has spent the days since Friday's announcement defending the scope of the deal.

That includes a commitment by Mexico to deploy its new National Guard to the country's southern border with Guatemala — something the country already intended to do before Trump's latest threat. It also includes an agreement to publicly support the expansion of a program under which some asylum seekers are returned to Mexico as they wait out their cases. U.S. officials had been working to expand the program, which has led to the return of about 11,000 to Mexico without Mexico's public embrace.

Trump and other administration officials, however, say Mexico made major concessions and have credited his threat to slap a 5% tax on all Mexican goods if the country didn't immediately agree to do more to stem the flow of Central American migrants across the U.S. southern border. Without the threat, Trump has insisted, Mexico never would have acted.

"It was all done because of the tariffs and because of the relationship that we have with Mexico," he told reporters Monday, following a call-in interview with CNBC Monday morning in which he said officials had "talked about it for months and months and months," but couldn't reach agreement until the threat.

___

Verza reported from Mexico City.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More National News Stories

Trending Video

  • Kansas man accused of performing illegal autopsies did at least two in Central Texas
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Kansas man accused of performing illegal autopsies did at least two in Central Texas

  • Austin Church and its congregation lose thousands in mail theft

    Austin Church and its congregation lose thousands in mail theft

  • What Austin neighborhoods will see a rise in affordable homes?

    What Austin neighborhoods will see a rise in affordable homes?

  • After 80 years, Hut's Hamburgers will close permanently in October

    After 80 years, Hut's Hamburgers will close permanently in October

  • Texas creates task force to strengthen sexual assault survivor services

    Texas creates task force to strengthen sexual assault survivor services

  • Hundreds of Lake Austin homes never paid city taxes, but that may change

    Hundreds of Lake Austin homes never paid city taxes, but that may change

  • Search teams are still trying to find a woman and her kayak after severe storm

    Search teams are still trying to find a woman and her kayak after severe storm

  • Gov. Abbott signs bill to help Teacher Retirement System

    Gov. Abbott signs bill to help Teacher Retirement System

  • City looking into safety improvements on Rainey Street, where woman was hit by car

    City looking into safety improvements on Rainey Street, where woman was hit by car

  • Neighbors nervous about a project to transform an Austin school property into a clinic

    Neighbors nervous about a project to transform an Austin school property into a clinic

  • Officials search for missing kayaker at Lake Pflugerville

    Officials search for missing kayaker at Lake Pflugerville

  • New breast cancer drug, tested in Austin, 'really meaningful' for treatment community

    New breast cancer drug, tested in Austin, 'really meaningful' for treatment community

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: RM 620 near Mansfield Dam to close in both directions Monday morning

    TRAFFIC ALERT: RM 620 near Mansfield Dam to close in both directions Monday morning

  • Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz shot at Dominican Republic bar

    Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz shot at Dominican Republic bar

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: RM 620 near Mansfield Dam to close in both directions Monday morning

    TRAFFIC ALERT: RM 620 near Mansfield Dam to close in both directions Monday morning

  • Boat takes on water with nearly 80 people aboard
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Boat takes on water with nearly 80 people aboard

  • Police search for missing kayaker at Lake Pflugerville

    Police search for missing kayaker at Lake Pflugerville

  • Lightning strike over downtown Austin

    Lightning strike over downtown Austin

  • Lightning strike in Central Texas

    Lightning strike in Central Texas

  • TIME LAPSE: Lightning in Marble Falls

    TIME LAPSE: Lightning in Marble Falls

  • Rotating clouds during storms in Hutto

    Rotating clouds during storms in Hutto

  • Storms in Briarcliff

    Storms in Briarcliff

  • Rain in Marble Falls Sunday afternoon

    Rain in Marble Falls Sunday afternoon

  • Dangerous clouds/storms in Taylor

    Dangerous clouds/storms in Taylor

  • Hail falls in Llano County

    Hail falls in Llano County

  • Crane collapses in to Dallas apartment building

    Crane collapses in to Dallas apartment building

  • NASA allowing tourists to visit International Space Station

    NASA allowing tourists to visit International Space Station

  • Abortion becoming central issue for upcoming 2020 election

    Abortion becoming central issue for upcoming 2020 election

  • U.S. Coast Guard joins search for missing Texas police chief who fell over board while fishing

    U.S. Coast Guard joins search for missing Texas police chief who fell over board while fishing

  • Youth Hackathon tackles human trafficking with City of Austin

    Youth Hackathon tackles human trafficking with City of Austin

  • Parents demand answers after 12-year-old takes Uber to suicide

    Parents demand answers after 12-year-old takes Uber to suicide

  • K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals

    K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals

  • K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals

    K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals

  • Five men injured in reported shooting in southwest Austin Friday night

    Five men injured in reported shooting in southwest Austin Friday night

  • Helping children stay safe this summer

    Helping children stay safe this summer

  • Creative ways to keep kids productive over summer break

    Creative ways to keep kids productive over summer break

  • Former AFD firefighter indicted on sex assault charges receives two new indictments

    Former AFD firefighter indicted on sex assault charges receives two new indictments

  • Bugs infiltrate Central Texas homes after wet and rainy spring

    Bugs infiltrate Central Texas homes after wet and rainy spring

  • Cedar Park pool where little girl may have drowned expected to re-open Saturday

    Cedar Park pool where little girl may have drowned expected to re-open Saturday

  • Fundraiser being held in Hays Co. for San Marcos officer who lost her leg

    Fundraiser being held in Hays Co. for San Marcos officer who lost her leg

  • Rudy's BBQ, Mighty Fine Burgers owners drop employee health insurance

    Rudy's BBQ, Mighty Fine Burgers owners drop employee health insurance

  • State leaders worry Mexico's tariff retaliation would hit Texas economy

    State leaders worry Mexico's tariff retaliation would hit Texas economy

  • UTPD Chief: easing aggressive panhandling rules will endanger students

    UTPD Chief: easing aggressive panhandling rules will endanger students

  • Ex-Austin ISD bus driver pleads not guilty to inappropriately touching 5-year-old

    Ex-Austin ISD bus driver pleads not guilty to inappropriately touching 5-year-old

  • Scrutiny over failed citizenship check isn't over

    Scrutiny over failed citizenship check isn't over

  • Weekend Jam - I-35 Déjà Vu

    Weekend Jam - I-35 Déjà Vu

  • Organization asking for donations to give paralyzed Austin police officer a home
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Organization asking for donations to give paralyzed Austin police officer a home

  • Pres. Trump's threat of Mexico tariffs could take effect next week

    Pres. Trump's threat of Mexico tariffs could take effect next week

  • Dr. David Fleeger on advocating for postpartum care

    Dr. David Fleeger on advocating for postpartum care

  • Police surround house for burglary, find deer instead
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Police surround house for burglary, find deer instead

  • 'Building Bastrop' comes to life at weekend pop-up event

    'Building Bastrop' comes to life at weekend pop-up event

  • Salvation Army opens new shelter in east Austin
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Salvation Army opens new shelter in east Austin

  • Family says vet accidentally euthanized their dog

    Family says vet accidentally euthanized their dog

  • New homeless shelter approved for south Austin

    New homeless shelter approved for south Austin

  • Family fights to save the Butler Pitch and Putt golf course

    Family fights to save the Butler Pitch and Putt golf course

  • Ace Kids Act could set up national structure to care for children with complex needs

    Ace Kids Act could set up national structure to care for children with complex needs

  • Austin-Round Rock metro makes list of cities on the verge of housing crisis

    Austin-Round Rock metro makes list of cities on the verge of housing crisis

  • Counseling offered after girl's death from Cedar Park pool incident

    Counseling offered after girl's death from Cedar Park pool incident

  • Governor Abbott signs mental health and school safety reforms

    Governor Abbott signs mental health and school safety reforms

  • A lot of buzz about the 2020 Census at the Texas demographic conference

    A lot of buzz about the 2020 Census at the Texas demographic conference

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Forrester family
PHOTOS: Forrester family

PHOTOS: Forrester family

News /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss