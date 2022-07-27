DES MOINES, Iowa (AP/KXAN) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize.

The new estimated jackpot will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize.

The jackpot has grown so large, because no one has matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, with the Mega Ball being 15.

The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing Friday night is an estimated $602.5 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

The Texas Lottery Commission said Texas has had 13 Mega Millions jackpot prize winners since it joined the game in 2003.

The most recent jackpot winner in Texas was a Leander resident who won an estimated $157 million cash prize in September 2019. That was the largest prize ever paid out to a single Texas Lottery player.

The Lottery Commission said the most tickets were sold for Tuesday’s drawing during the 7 p.m. hour with $2,709,940 in sales. The Commission said that was a 447% increase over the same time period on Monday night.

Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. Central Time.

According to the Lottery Commission, the retailer that sells a jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket is eligible to receive up to a $1 million retailer bonus.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is $145 million.