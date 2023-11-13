TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — McDonald’s has announced a partnership with Crocs to release shoes inspired by McDonald’s characters, including Grimace and the Hamburglar.

This marks the first time that the footwear company and fast-food giant are teaming up for a collaboration, McDonald’s said in a press release.

The new line, which debuts Tuesday afternoon, will be available on the Crocs website, as well as Crocs retail and wholesale locations while supplies last.

The line includes Grimace, Birdie, Hamburglar and classic McDonald’s-style Crocs.

(Photo courtesy of McDonald’s)

The shoes, which come with Jibbitz charms, are priced between $70 to $75 per pair. Socks will be available for $20, according to the release.

McDonald’s said it will celebrate the new partnership with Crocs by making a donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.