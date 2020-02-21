McDonald’s adds Quarter Pounder-scented candles to its merchandise menu

AUSTIN (KXAN) — McDonald’s is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the quarter-pound with a collection of candles.

The set of six comes with glass containers inspired by Quarter Pounder ingredients that include all of the fixings. The set includes a Bun, Ketchup, Pickle, Cheese, Onion and 100% Fresh Beef scents.

People can’t get them just yet, though. Its website, Goldenarchesunlimited, has the candles listed as coming soon.

The company also recommends people burn the candles together for “maximum deliciousness.” It’s unclear when they will be available and how much the set will cost.