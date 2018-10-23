Massive nationwide recall due to salmonella, listeria concerns

LUNEBURG, GERMANY – JULY 26: In this photo illustration, a shopping cart rolls down the isles of a supermarket on July 26, 2005 in Luneburg, Germany. Sparked by the election manifesto of the opposition party CDU, Germany currently debates whether raising the Mehrwertsteuer (VAT) would in fact promote economic growth or if it would have […]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over the past week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has sent recall alerts for products from salads to meats because of possible salmonella and listeria contamination in corn, onions and other vegetables.

On Oct. 16, the first recall came from Prime Deli Corporation, based out of Lewisville, Texas, for about 217 pounds of ready-to-eat salad that had concerning corn inside. Since then, the recall has affected salads from Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s, as well as meat dishes.

Health officials are concerned some items may still be in people’s refrigerators. So far, no one has gotten sick from the items.

Anyone who eats salmonella-contaminated food can get diarrhea, cramps and fever, which usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Listeriosis, on the other hand, can be a serious infection that may also have gastrointestinal symptoms, but also causes fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.

Below is a list of the recalls with links to the announcements.

Prime Deli Corporation

11.2-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “7-ELEVEN™ BISTRO SOUTHWEST STYLE SALAD WITH BACON” and best by date of “Tuesday 1016”.

9.6-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “7-ELEVEN™ BISTRO SOUTHWEST STYLE SALAD WITH BACON” and best by date of “Tuesday 1016”.

GH Foods CA, LLC

9.75-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken” and Best If Sold By dates from 10/17/18 to 10/18/18.

10-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “365 BY WHOLE FOODS MARKET BBQ STYLE CHOPPED SALAD WITH CHICKEN” and Best If Sold By dates from 10/17/18 to 10/20/18.

6-lbs. bagged kit containing “BBQ Style Salad Kit with White Chicken” and Use By dates from 10/17/18 to 10/22/18.

8-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “365 BY WHOLE FOODS MARKET CHICKEN FAJITA SALAD” and Best If Sold By dates from 10/17/18 to 10/20/18.

Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods, Inc.

7-oz. clear plastic wrapped packages containing “MARY’S HARVEST Southwest Chicken Wrap w/ Rib Meat” and “Use By” dates from 10/15/18 through 10/23/18.

11-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “TRADER JOSE’S MEXICALI INSPIRED SALAD WITH CHILI SEASONED CHICKEN” and “BEST BY” dates from 10/15/18 through 10/19/18.

Taylor Farms Northwest LLC

11-oz. clear plastic wrapped bowls of “PORK CARNITAS BOWL” packages with a sell by dates of 10/15/18 through 10/19/18.

GHSE, LLC also had a second recall

15.25-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “Marketside™ FIESTA SALAD WITH STEAK” and use by date from 10/17/2018 through 10/20/2018.

10-oz. plastic tray packages containing “365 BY WHOLE FOODS MARKET BBQ STYLE CHOPPED SALAD WITH CHICKEN” with “Best if Sold By” dates of 10/18/18 through 10/21/18 (inclusive).

8-oz. plastic tray packages containing “365 BY WHOLE FOODS MARKET CHICKEN FAJITA SALAD” with “Best if Sold By” dates of 10/18/18 through 10/21/18 (inclusive).

13-oz. plastic tray packages containing “TRADER JOE’S BBQ SEASONED WHITE CHICKEN SALAD” with “Best By” dates of 10/18/18, 10/19/18 and 10/20/18.

10.7-oz. plastic tray packages containing “TRADER JOE’S FIELD FRESH CHOPPED SALAD WITH GRILLED WHITE CHICKEN” with “Best By” dates of 10/18/18, 10/19/18 and 10/20/18.

10.7-oz. plastic tray packages containing “TRADER JOSÉ’S MEXICALI INSPIRED SALAD WITH CHILI SEASONED CHICKEN” with “Best By” dates of 10/18/18, 10/19/18 and 10/20/18.

Ruiz Food Products

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Beef Taco & Cheese Taquitos” with a case code 86183 printed on the label.

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Buffalo Style Cooked Glazed Chicken Taquitos” with a case code 86006 printed on the label.

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Chipotle Chicken Wrapped in A Battered Flour Tortilla” with a case code 86019 printed on the label.

Caito Foods, LLC

11.5-oz. plastic clamshell packages containing “good & deLISH sante fe style salad with chicken,” with “ENJOY BY” dates of 10/13/18 through 10/21/18 (inclusive).

8.75-oz. plastic clamshell packages containing “Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken,” with “Sell By” date of 10/13/18 through 10/21/18 (inclusive).

11.25-oz. plastic clamshell packages containing “FRESH Garden HIGHWAY SALADS SANTA FE STYLE SALAD WITH CHICKEN,” with “Best If Sold By” dates of 10/12/18 through 10/20/18 (inclusive).

12-oz. plastic bowl packages containing “good to go! Chipotle Chicken Bowl,” with “Sell By” dates of 10/11/18 through 10/19/18 (inclusive).

8.75-oz. plastic clamshell packages containing “FRESH Garden HIGHWAY Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken,” with “Best if Sold By” dates of 10/13/18 through 10/21/18 (inclusive).

Envolve Foods

22-oz. plastic bags containing “simple truth, Chicken Bibimbap” and a case code number of 011110890108 on the label and use by/sell by dates of 11/2/18 through 3/12/20.

22-oz. plastic bags containing “simple truth, Thai Style Green Curry” and a case code number of 011110816382 on the label and use by/sell by dates of 3/13/19 through 1/24/20.

22-oz. plastic bags containing “simple truth, Chicken Tikka Masala” and a case code of 011110890092 on the label and use by/sell by dates of 3/22/19 through 4/12/19.

10-lb. cases containing “CADENCE GOURMET, Steak Fajitas,” with an item number of SS00024, and an expiration dates of 11/1/2018 through 01/18/19, on the label.

10-lb. cases containing “CADENCE GOURMET, Tuscan Tomato Basil Chicken & Sausage,” with an item number of SS00032, and an expiration dates of 10/20/18 through 01/09/19 on the label.

10-lb. cases containing “CADENCE GOURMET, Rustic Toasted Tomato Basil Chicken & Vegetables,” with an item number of SS00047, and an expiration dates of 2/05/19 through 10/12/19 on the label.

Buddy’s Kitchen

7.95-lb. bulk cases containing 16 pieces of “Provolone and Roasted Peppers Omelet with Sicilian Potatoes & Italian Chicken Sausage (Bulk Pack),” with lot codes 01/02/18, 01/15/18 and 05/09/18, and case code 70578.

11.02-lb. bulk cases containing 24 pieces of “Chicken Chorizo & Montamore Scramble,” with lot codes 04/30/18 and 07/09/18, and case code 70658.

9.52-lb. bulk cases containing 24 pieces of “Chicken Chorizo & Montamore Scramble,” with lot codes 10/30/17, 11/04/17, 12/05/17, 12/19/17, 01/16/18, 02/22/18 and 04/24/18, and case code 70630.

9.75-lb. bulk cases containing 24 pieces of “PANCETTA STYLE CRUMBLE & SMOKED FONTINA SCRAMBLE,” with lot codes 10/19/17, 10/31/17, 11/20/17, 12/04/17, 01/03/18, 01/10/18, 02/12/18, 02/27/18, 03/30/18, 04/09/18, 05/07/18, 05/29/18, 06/13/18, 07/09/18, 08/06/18 and 09/07/18, and case code 70620.

11.93-lb. bulk cases containing 24 pieces of “Provolone and Roasted Peppers Omelet with Sicilian Potatoes & Italian Chicken Sausage (Pop-Put),” with lot codes 01/02/18, 01/05/18, 01/15/18, 01/25/18, 04/30/18, 05/08/18, 05/09/18, 05/16/18, 05/17/18, 05/24/18, 05/31/18, 07/24/18, 08/01/18, 08/06/18, 08/27/18, 09/05/18, 09/18/18 and 10/09/18, and case code 70577.

SK Food Group

4.5-oz. plastic packages containing “jenny CRAIG CHICKEN WRAP WITH BBQ SAUCE,” with lot codes WO0096753S10, WO0097880S10, WO0098216S10, WO0098565S10, WO0098923S10, WO0100691S10, WO0100692S10, WO0101746S10, WO0101861S10, WO0102176S10, WO0102469S10, WO0102758S10, WO0103920S10, WO0104247S10, WO0104353S10, WO0104615S10, WO0104995S10, WO0106312, WO0106312S10, WO0106945S10, WO0107556S10, WO0108694S10, WO0108695S10, WO0096753S02, WO0097880S02, WO0098216S02, WO00982416S02, WO0098565S02, WO0098923S02, WO0100691S02, WO0100692S02 and WO0101746S02.

Bakkavor Foods USA, Inc.