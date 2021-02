PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A New Port Richey man left little doubt behind that he was a Florida man, his forehead can even attest to it.

According to police, 22-year-old Matthew Leatham was arrested early Sunday morning after he twice “called 911 to find a ride home, according to a court complaint which notes Leatham “cursed at the call taker during the call.”

Leatham was charged with misuse of the 911 system as well as possession of marijuana.

He was released on $300 bond.